It wasn't the dancing.

I never watched him, but they say his turn on Dancing with the Stars won him a lot of fans.

I've not seen it in the polls.

But David Seymour is back for another trot round the floor of political popularity with last weekend's relaunch of his ACT party.

I say "his" party, given he is about the sum total of it.

The plan for 14 MP's post September next year is spectacularly ambitious, if not driven by complete delusion.

I remember the initial launch of ACT, the claims were equally as bold.

Sir Roger Douglas

