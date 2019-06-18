Kiwis are waking and pulling on extra jackets and gloves as frosts and fogs hit New Zealand on what was tipped to be the year's coldest morning so far.

Pukaki Airport - near Twizel in the South Island's Mackenzie District - was the country's coldest spot, dropping to a freezing -7C, MetService meteorologist Bill Singh said.

#Auckland: Inland parts of the region hovering close to an air frost (just below 1 degree at 7am), so there will be some decent frosts out there, and some ice on the wind screen. Take it easy for the commute, too ^GG — MetService (@MetService) June 18, 2019

Dunedin was the coldest main centre as it hit its lowest temperature this year of -4C, while Christchurch residents shivered through a low of -3.4C.

Auckland dipped to 5C, its equal coldest morning this year along with June 3.

Only one district in New Zealand has zero frost risk on Wednesday morning 😱



Chatham Islands! pic.twitter.com/tnargY06bC — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) June 18, 2019

Wellington by comparison was a balmy 9C overnight.

Singh said the major issues brought by the big freeze were frosts after only the North Island's east and Wairarapa coasts had rain overnight.

Fellow forecaster WeatherWatch said a large high rolling in from the Tasman Sea was locking cold air over the country.

Icy for many of us this morning! Currently -7C at Pukaki Airport, Mt Cook, and -6C at St Arnaud and Omarama ^GG — MetService (@MetService) June 18, 2019

"A southerly change followed by a large high is often the perfect recipe for cold nights and that's precisely what is happening," the forecaster said.

The consolation for Kiwis is that sunny skies will blanket most of the country today.

Frosts have blanketed New Zealand this morning as temperatures dipped below zero in many parts of the country. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Auckland is set for a fine morning and top of 14C before dropping to an overnight low tonight of 8C.

Temperatures then warm to 16C and 17C on Thursday and Friday, but persistent rain is forecast for most of the North Island from tomorrow.

Whangārei residents can expect a top of 16C today with tonight's forecast low of 12C about 5C higher than last nights low of 7C.

Hamilton and Tauranga can expect sunny tops of 13C today. The chilly frosts will continue in Hamilton where another overnight low of 1C tipped tonight before rain hits from tomorrow.

New Plymouth and Napier are both expecting sunny highs of 13C, while Wellington is set for a top of 11C with a chance of afternoon showers.

Christchurch is tipped to hit a sunny high of 11C after this morning's frosty start before the mercury again plunges below zero for an overnight low of -1C.

Dunedin is expecting a high of 11C and a low of 3C tonight/

Today's weather

Whangārei:

Cloudy periods, chance shower from evening. Easterlies. High 16C, Low 12C

Auckland: Fine, then cloudy periods from afternoon. Easterlies. High 14C, Low 8C

Hamilton: Fine, with early frosts. Light winds High 13C, Low 1C

Tauranga: Fine. Southeast breezes. High 13C, Low 6C

Rotorua: Fine, with early frosts. Light winds. High 11C, Low 1C

New Plymouth: Fine. Southeast breezes turning northeast evening. High 12C, Low 4C

Napier: Mostly cloudy, becoming fine overnight. Southerlies gradually dying out. High 13C, Low 2C

Whanganui: Fine, early frosts possible. Light winds. High 14C, Low 1C

Wellington: Some morning cloud and chance shower, otherwise fine. High 11C, Low 6C

Nelson: Fine with a frosty start and light winds. High 12C, Low 3C

Christchurch: Fine with a frosty start. Northeast breezes developing morning. High 11C, Low -1C

Dunedin: Fine morning with inland frosts. High cloud from evening. Light winds. High 11C, Low 3C