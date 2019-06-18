COMMENT

Act leader David Seymour, champion of voluntary euthanasia, seems determined to lead by example and commit political hari-kari. Having made a total twit of himself on Dancing with the Stars yet again, he's now come out in defence of hate speech and a call for the abolition of the Human Rights Commission.

This, while the memory of the Christchurch mosque massacres is still raw for the vast majority of civilised New Zealanders.

His pledge, at Saturday's Act conference, to introduce a bill to "protect freedom of expression" came just days after Destiny Church's Bishop Brian Tamaki launched another of

