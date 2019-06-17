The torching of the infamous Outlaws Motorcycle Club house in Napier could have ended with a bang.

The now-demolished gang pad, that became something of a local landmark in Ahuriri, was due to be set alight for a Fire and Emergency NZ exercise earlier this year, until explosives were found.

A police spokesperson said in mid-March police received information relating to potentially suspicious items on the Kenny Rd site.

"Police inquiries led to the discovery of a small number of explosive items which had been buried at the property," a police spokesperson said.

The chance to burn down the Outlaws gang house in Ahuriri was seen as a 'once in a million' opportunity for firefighters. Photo / Paul Taylor

"The items appeared to have been buried for a number of years."

The fire exercise was going to involve more than 30 Hawke's Bay volunteer firefighters, with the house being burned down over the course of a day.

Fire and Emergency NZ training officer Chris Kennedy told Hawke's Bay Today in March the postponement was due to the house "not being ready" and more work needed to be done.

Police said no members of the public were at risk from the explosives and police would not be conducting any further inquiries.

There were controlled explosives left on the Outlaws' property. Photo / Warren Buckland

A spokesperson from the New Zealand Defence Force said it had removed the explosives from the site, now owned by Vision Homes.

"We can confirm three improvised explosive devices were taken to a remote location and disposed of by controlled detonation," a spokesperson said.

Property owner Alan Dick has previously said Vision Homes was looking to develop the property in the middle of 2020 and were still in the early stages of design for two-storey townhouses.