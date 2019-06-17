A teenage girl accused of the attempted murder of a Dunedin police officer has been declined electronically monitored bail.

The 14-year-old appeared in the Youth Court at Dunedin yesterday, where counsel Anne Stevens confirmed her continued denial of the charge.

The girl also faces two counts of assault.

Judge Dominic Flatley received a report compiled by Corrections as to the viability of bail for the defendant.

Advertisement

After considering that, he declined the application and the girl will return to the supervised residence where she has spent more than two months.

Defence counsel Anne Stevens QC said she had been in contact with the Crown querying the suitability of the charges her client faced.

Any decision on amending those charges would be signed off by Crown solicitor Robin Bates, the court heard.

A mental health assessment had been completed on the teenager but Judge Flatley said he had not yet perused the report.

The document - ordered under the Oranga Tamariki Act - would look at whether the defendant was unfit to stand trial, insane and would give guidance on the type or duration of any order the court might make.

Restrictions concerning Youth Court reporting mean any identifying details regarding the young person charged cannot be published.