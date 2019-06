A motorbike rider and a cow are dead after a crash near the Coromandel.

The crash took place yesterday on State Highway 25, between Pipiroa Rd and Main Rd, in the Hauraki District just before midnight, police said.

The motorbike rider died at the scene. The cow was also killed, police said.

SH25 is now reopened after being closed for a short period overnight.

Serious crash investigators are examining the scene.