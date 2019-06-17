Kiwis across the country should be waking to mostly fine skies today before later bracing themselves for snow and a big freeze overnight.

"The coldest morning [so far] this year is set to occur Wednesday," forecaster Niwa says.

It means Auckland residents can expect isolated showers before a mostly fine afternoon and top of 15C. But overnight the mercury will plunge to 5C.

Those further north in Whangārei can expect a top of 15C and overnight low of 7C.

Snow for Inland Otago; then widespread frosts Here is a video of the snow falling this afternoon at Patearoa, Inland Otago (370m elevation). Video thanks to Julie Greig, who braved the elements to get the footage. The Heavy Snow Watch for Inland Otago (south of about Cromwell), Southern Fiordland, Southland & Clutha is still in place until later this afternoon (http://metservice.com/warnings/severe-weather-watch), and the Road Snow Warnings can be found at https://www.metservice.com/warnings/road-snowfall-warnings. But no matter where you live around New Zealand, the next few days are all about the FROSTY mornings! Temperatures dip tomorrow (Tuesday) and drop even further on Wednesday. Inland and sheltered places of both Islands are at risk of frosts tomorrow (Tuesday), but Wednesday morning signals as the coldest morning of the week for most of us. Even sheltered spots of Auckland may see a decent frost on Wednesday morning. ^GG Posted by MetService New Zealand on Sunday, 16 June 2019

Hamilton residents should be waking to frosts and a sunny day with a top of 14C, but they will be reaching for the extra blankets tonight as the temperature plummets to 1C overnight.

Tauranga and New Plymouth are both expecting fine days with tops of 15C and 13C, respectively, and lows of 4C. Napier is heading for a high of 14C and overnight low of 3C.

Wellington is set for a top of 10C with a chance of afternoon showers, before dropping to a relatively balmy low compared to the rest of New Zealand of 6C overnight.

How cold and how long will the cold snap last? Join me on @TheAMShowNZ at 6:10 am.



~Chris pic.twitter.com/k7sTHEiRsv — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) June 17, 2019

With snow falling down to 370m in parts of Otago yesterday, tonight's big cold should bring more falls across the South Island.

Christchurch is tipped to hit a top of 10C with isolated showers and a freezing -1C overnight.

Dunedin has a chance of showers in the morning before a fine afternoon and top of 10C. Overnight the temperature could fall to 2C.

Marley Weir, 7, has fun in the snow near Orangapai in Maniototo. Photo / Renee Weir

Timaru residents should be waking to frosts this morning before a clear and sunny top of 11C. But overnight they are in for another freeze as the thermometer dips to -3C.

We do have some rain coming later this week - and showers this weekend - but overall the long range #Rural forecast leans drier than normal for most of #NewZealand.



See our special detailed 14 day extra long range #weather forecast at https://t.co/sMjIDW68Q8 @FarmersWeeklyNZ pic.twitter.com/d85bhRgZix — WeatherWatch.co.nz (@WeatherWatchNZ) June 17, 2019

Queenstown is expecting a top of 8C today before also plummeting to minus 3C overnight tonight.

Today's weather

Whangārei

: Morning cloud, then fine. Light winds. High 15C, Low 7C

Auckland: Morning cloud and isolated showers, then fine. Southerly breezes. High 15C, Low 5C

Hamilton: Fine, with early frosts. Southerlies. High 14C, Low 1C

Tauranga: Fine. Southerlies. High 15C, Low 4C

Rotorua: Fine, with early frosts. Southerlies. High 12C, Low 0C

New Plymouth:Fine. Southeasterlies. High 13C, Low 4C

Napier: Fine, then cloud increasing afternoon. High 14C, Low 3C

Whanganui: Fine spells. Southerlies. High 14C, Low 2C

Wellington: Cloudy periods, chance shower from afternoon. Southerlies. High 10C, Low 6C

Nelson: Fine with early frosts. Southwesterlies dying out. High 13C, Low 0C

Christchurch: Partly cloudy, with isolated showers and strong southwesterlies about Banks Peninsula. Clearing to fine in afternoon. High 10C, Low -1C

Dunedin: Cloudy spells with chance early shower, then becoming fine afternoon. Southwesterlies gradually easing. High 10C, Low 2C