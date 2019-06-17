In the weekend, Act leader David Seymour relaunched his party in a way that will polarise the electorate, triggering both hate and respect. At the centre of this latest attempt to reinvent the party is a firm concentration on political freedoms and "freedom of speech" – which aligns Seymour's party with a variant of rightwing populism and an anti-Establishment Zeitgeist that is resonating widely in other parts of the world.

It's a change that could well end up ensuring Act's survival – and maybe even its growth – at next year's election. By repositioning the party as some sort of

Related articles:

Liberal/Illiberal backlash

An ongoing campaign for Seymour