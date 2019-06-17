Traffic congestion faced by Auckland commuters throughout the city's motorway system is starting to increase as breakdowns force further delays.

A breakdown is blocking the left lane of northbound lanes on the Southern Motorway after Ellerslie, with delays stretching back to Princes St.

Heading southbound, traffic is heavy from Symonds St to Greenlane, again at Highbrook; again from Manukau to Takanini and a crash clear of lanes after Hill Rd.

Elsewhere on the Southwestern Motorway, traffic is heavy from George Bolt Memorial Drive to Neilson St for northbound motorists. Southbound motorists will encounter heavy traffic at Massey Rd, again approaching the Southern Link.

Advertisement

Traffic is heavy approaching the Harbour Bridge for southbound motorists on the Northern Motorway with northbound motorists facing heavy traffic between the bridge and the Upper Harbour Highway.

There is a queue for the Northern Link heading southbound on the Northwestern Motorway, meanwhile, traffic is heavy between the Causeway and Lincoln Rd northbound.