One person has been seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash this afternoon which has closed State Highway 29.

Police are responding to the crash, near Ruahihi Rd, and significant delays are expected.

A police spokeswoman said officers were responding to a crash between a truck and a car after a call at 2.20pm.

The spokeswoman said the road was blocked in both directions.

A St John ambulance media communications spokeswoman said one person was taken to Tauranga Hospital in a serious condition and another in a minor condition.

She confirmed another patient was involved but was unable to comment further.

Two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle were called to the scene, the spokeswoman said.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

New Zealand Transport Agency has tweeted the road has been closed but motorist should delay their journey as full closure of the Kaimai Ranges may yet be required.



SH29 KAIMAI RANGES - ROAD CLOSED - 2:45PM

Due to a serious crash #SH29 is NOW CLOSED in the Lower Kaimai area, near Ruahihi Rd. Delay your journey as full closure of the Kaimai Ranges may yet be required. More to follow: https://t.co/zcGWnBuBZq ^TP pic.twitter.com/Qd2iAe8mrh — NZTA Waikato/BoP (@NZTAWaiBoP) June 17, 2019

More to come.