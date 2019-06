The Ministry of Civil Defence and Emergency Management has cleared New Zealand of a tsunami threat moments after issuing a beach warning following the magnitude 7.4 earthquake near the Kermadec Islands.

The earthquake occurred in the Kermadec Islands region at 10.55am.

A Ministry of Civil Defence and Emergency Management spokesman said there may be some strong currents but there was nothing to indicated a threat to life and safety in New Zealand.

Tidal gauges at Raoul Island, which lies between the Kermadec Islands and New Zealand, had shown good news, he said.

There is no tsunami threat to New Zealand following the M7.0 Kermadec Islands region earthquake. Based on current information, the initial assessment is that the earthquake is unlikely to have caused a tsunami that will pose a threat to NZ. https://t.co/ccVFYQQoBr — MCDEM (@NZcivildefence) June 15, 2019

The Ministry of Civil Defence and Emergency Management, which made the assessment alongside GNS Science, said earlier that if a tsunami had been generated in this location it was not likely to arrive in New Zealand for at least two hours.

The Government agency added that only the messages it issued represent the official warning status for New Zealand.

Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre messages do not represent the official warning status for New Zealand.