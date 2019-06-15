A man has died after suffering a medical event while having dinner with his family at Miranda Hot Springs, south of Auckland.

A witness said at about 5.50pm staff requested everybody leave the complex as the man was unresponsive near the main pool.

The male was pronounced dead at the scene after CPR was administered for 40 minutes. A defibrillator was also used.

There were two fire appliances and three ambulances in attendance.

As employees ushered swimmers from the pools they were given complimentary passes, the witness said.

A Miranda Hot Springs staff member said it was a "non-water-related incident".

The man had collapsed while eating dinner with his family, they said.