Auckland's motorway network will face 48 overnight road work closures next week - including key routes to the airport.

The motorway improvements are scheduled from June 16 to 22, with closures set to begin at 9pm and be finished by 5am - unless otherwise stated.

The NZ Transport Agency overseeing the works is urging motorists to plan their Auckland night journeys ahead using the live updated Traffic Map webpage.

Of particular inconvenience, will be the closure of Puhinui Rd (SH20B), which is one of only two routes into Auckland Airport.

All lanes between SH20 intersection and Tom Pearce Drive will be closed on the nights of June 17 and 18.

Another airport route to be affected are the northbound lanes of the Southwestern Motorway (SH20), between SH20A westbound link to SH20A eastbound link, on June 20 from 10.30pm into 5am the next day.

NORTHERN MOTORWAY (SH1)

- Southbound lanes between Puhoi and Silverdale, June 16

- Millwater southbound on-ramp, June 16

- Orewa southbound on-ramp, June 16

- Orewa northbound on-ramp, June 16

- Northbound lanes between Upper Harbour Highway off-ramp and Oteha Valley Rd on-ramp, June 19-20 (approx. 10pm to 5am)

- Upper Harbour Highway northbound on-ramp, June 19-20

- Greville Rd northbound on-ramp, June 19-20

- Southbound lanes between Oteha Valley Rd off-ramp and Upper Harbour Highway on-ramp, June 19-20

- Oteha Valley Rd southbound on-ramp, June 19-20

- McClymonts Rd southbound on-ramp, June 19-20

- Greville Rd southbound on-ramp, June 19-20

- Upper Harbour Drive southbound on-ramp, June 16

- Southbound lanes between Tristram Ave off-ramp and Northcote Rd on-ramp, June 17 (approx. 10pm to 5am)

- Tristram Ave southbound on-ramp, June 17

- Northbound lanes between Onewa Rd off-ramp and Northcote Rd on-ramp, June 16 (approx. 11pm to 5am)

- Onewa Rd northbound on-ramp, June 16-17

- Esmonde Rd northbound on-ramp, June 16

- Northbound lanes between Onewa Rd off-ramp and Esmonde Rd on-ramp, June 17 (approx. 11pm to 5am)

- Onewa Rd northbound off-ramp, June 18

- Onewa Rd southbound on-ramp, June 19

- Onewa Rd southbound off-ramp, June 16-17

- Stafford Rd northbound off-ramp June 18

- Shelly Beach Rd southbound off-ramp, June 19

- Curran St northbound on-ramp, June 18

PLAN AHEAD: Check details of Auckland's overnight motorway roadwork closures planned for next week (Sun-Sat, 16-22 Jun) here: https://t.co/40W3sgU6ex including closures on SH20B (Puhinui Rd) to/from AKL Airport on Mon & Tue nights. Plan your late night journey in advance. ^TP pic.twitter.com/UEnH7OIHET — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) June 14, 2019

SOUTHERN MOTORWAY (SH1)

- Greenlane southbound off-ramp, June 17 (approx. 10pm to 5am)

- Mt Wellington Highway northbound off-ramp, June 16-20

- South Eastern Highway (SEART) southbound off-ramp, June 20

- East Tamaki Rd northbound on-ramp, June 19-20

- Northbound lanes between Papakura off-ramp and Takanini on-ramp, June 16-20 (approx. 10pm to 5am)

- Papakura northbound loop on-ramp, June 16-20

- Papakura northbound diamond on-ramp, June 16-20

- Southbound lanes between Takanini off-ramp and Papakura on-ramp, June 16-20 (approx. 10pm to 5am)

- Takanini southbound on-ramp, June 16-20

- Ramarama southbound off-ramp, June 19-20

NORTHWESTERN MOTORWAY (SH16)

- Southbound lanes between Brigham Creek Rd off-ramp and Lincoln Rd on-ramp, June 16 (approx. 8pm to 5am)

- Hobsonville Rd southbound on-ramp, June 16 (approx. 8pm to 5am)

- Royal Rd southbound on-ramp, June 16 (approx. 8pm to 5am)

- Southbound lanes between Brigham Creek Rd off-ramp and Lincoln Rd on-ramp, June 17-20

- Hobsonville Rd southbound on-ramp, June 17-20

- Royal Rd southbound on-ramp, June 17-20

- Northbound lanes between Lincoln Rd off-ramp and Hobsonville Rd on-ramp, June 17-20 (approx. 10pm to 5am)

- Lincoln Rd northbound on-ramp, June 17-20

- Great North Rd eastbound on-ramp, June 18

- St Lukes Rd eastbound on-ramp, June 20

UPPER HARBOUR HIGHWAY (SH18)

- SH18 westbound to SH16 southbound link, June 16 (approx. 8pm to 5am)

- SH18 westbound to SH16 southbound link, June 17-20

SOUTHWESTERN MOTORWAY (SH20) - Airport route

- Northbound lanes between SH20A westbound link to SH20A eastbound link, June 20 (approx. 10.30pm to 5am)

PUHINUI RD (SH20B) - Airport route

- All lanes between SH20 intersection and Tom Pearce Drive, June 17-18