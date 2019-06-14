A man arrested for allegedly confronting Christchurch mosque shooting survivors outside court just minutes after they saw the man charged with the March 15 terror attack has been granted bail.

Rodrick Wayne Woods, 33, allegedly played "Nazi music" and made racist remarks to victims shortly after alleged mosque shooter Brenton Tarrant entered not guilty pleas at the High Court in Christchurch this morning.

Woods is alleged to have caused a scene outside the courthouse.

Abdul Aziz, hailed as a hero on March 15 after chasing away the gunman from Linwood Mosque, approached the man today and told him to get away.

Police and security staff intervened.

Woods was arrested and charged with behaving in an offensive manner. He appeared from custody at Christchurch District Court this afternoon.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of a $1000 fine.

Judge Tom Gilbert granted him bail to come back to court on June 28 and enter a plea to the charge.

Bail was granted with conditions that Woods resides at a Blenheim Rd address, doesn't go within 50m of either Masjid Al Noor or Linwood Mosque, and on August 16 when the alleged gunman reappears in court on August 16, not to come within 500m of the Christchurch courthouse.

Woods asked the judge how he's supposed to bike home when he normally bikes past Masjid Al Noor on Deans Ave.

"You go the long way," Judge Gilbert replied.

Aziz, 48, prevented more deaths during Friday prayers at the Linwood mosque in Christchurch after leading the gunman in a cat-and-mouse chase before scaring him into speeding away in his car.

Meanwhile his four sons and dozens of others remained in the mosque while he faced off with the gunman.

Aziz told the Herald, back in March, he thought it's what anyone would have done.

Tarrant has today denied murdering the Christchurch mosque terror attack victims and will stand trial in May next year.

The 28-year-old Australian national entered not guilty pleas during a short appearance at the High Court at Christchurch this morning.

Tarrant gave a slight smile when not guilty pleas were entered through his lawyer.

Wearing a grey sweatshirt and straining to hear discussions, he was not in the courtroom but instead appeared via audio visual link from Paremoremo Prison in Auckland.

He constantly looked around during the hearing. Several cameras would have shown to him the courtroom, judge and lawyers but not the public gallery.

He also appeared to be flexing or stretching his neck at times.

The courtroom was filled with victims – survivors and family members of the 51 killed during the March 15 attack at two Christchurch mosques – with many more watching from two overflow rooms inside the courthouse via audio visual link.

They reacted with gasps when the not guilty pleas were entered.

All of the victims kept their eyes glued to the alleged gunman throughout the hearing. Many were visibly upset. One woman hugged a cuddly toy.