A house has been destroyed by fire in Waikite Valley.

Fire and Emergency NZ were called to the scene on Hossack Rd, about 30km south of Rotorua, at 11.53pm on Monday.

A fire spokesman said on their arrival the house was completely destroyed.

He said all on duty firefighters were at the scene "pretty much all night."

A fire investigator is on scene to determine the cause.