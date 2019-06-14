Inside the courthouse, they held cuddly toys and each other, they fixed their gaze on the alleged gunman, and they gasped when he entered not guilty pleas through his lawyer.

Outside the courthouse, survivors and family members of 51 people killed in the March 15 gun attack at two Christchurch mosques talked about how important, but also how hard, it was to be at the High Court in Christchurch today as Brenton Tarrant appeared on 51 murder charges, 40 attempted murder charges and a charge under the Terrorism Suppression Act 2002.

Abdul Aziz, widely hailed as a hero for confronting the alleged gunman and chasing him away from Linwood Islamic Centre where seven people were killed, said he wanted to see the accused in court.

"We are getting there slowly. But it will take time. Days like today bring it all back."

In an unpleasant scene outside court, Aziz was confronted by a man playing Nazi music and making racist remarks.

A police spokeswoman told the Herald a man, aged 33, was arrested and charged with disorderly behaviour.

Being court today was "very hard", Aziz said, but he would be back — for the next hearing, a case review hearing on August 16, and every other hearing between then and the trial, which it was agreed today would begin on May 4 next year.

Abdul Aziz, right, is confronted by a man who played Nazi music outside the High Court in Christchurch today. Photo / Kai Schwoerer / Getty Images

Linwood Mosque imam Alabi Lateef Zirullah said he was in court today to see the man accused of killing seven of his congregation.

It was important he was there today, he said, but it has left him "feeling nothing".

His community was still emotional, hurting and raw.

"No one is in a good situation, nobody feels good. It has not got any easier. The healing process will take a very long time."

He was confident in the New Zealand justice system but, unlike Aziz, doesn't think he would return to court for the 28-year-old accused gunman's next appearance.

"I just wanted to be here today."

Linwood Mosque imam Alabi Lateef Zirullah was at the High Court today for the appearance of the man accused of killing 51 worshippers at two Christchurch mosques in March. File photo / Mark Mitchell

It was unclear how many fellow victims and survivors felt the same, but today, as the accused gunman - clad in a grey sweatshirt and giving a slight smile as the not guilty pleas were entered - appeared via audio visual link from Auckland's Paremoremo Prison, the court was filled with those most affected by the tragedy.

The courtroom was filled with victims – survivors and family members of the 51 killed during the March 15 attack at two Christchurch mosques – with many more watching from two overflow rooms inside the courthouse via audio visual link.

They were joined at court, again, by a large domestic and international media presence. TV cameras and photographers were lined up outside the Christchurch Justice Precinct, which houses the High Court, and 22 journalists were in the courtroom for the hearing. Others watched via audio visual link from another room in the courthouse.

The accused gunman was remanded in custody until his next court appearance.