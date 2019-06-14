A man accused of playing Nazi music and making racist remarks outside the court appearance of alleged mosque shooter has been arrested.

Radio New Zealand reported the man made the remarks as Abdul Aziz, who saved lives by running at the gunman during the attack, walked outside Christchurch High Court.

The man was led away by police shortly after the stoush.

A police spokeswoman told the Herald the man, aged 33, was arrested and charged with disorderly behaviour.

He will be appearing in Christchurch District Court this afternoon, the police spokeswoman said.

Aziz, 48, prevented more deaths during Friday prayers at the Linwood mosque in Christchurch after leading the gunman in a cat-and-mouse chase before scaring him into speeding away in his car.

Meanwhile his four sons and dozens of others remained in the mosque while he faced off with the gunman.

Aziz told the Herald, back in March, he thought it's what anyone would have done.

Brenton Tarrant has today denied murdering the Christchurch mosque terror attack victims and will stand trial in May next year.

The 28-year-old Australian national entered not guilty pleas during a short appearance at the High Court at Christchurch this morning.

Tarrant gave a slight smile when not guilty pleas were entered through his lawyer.

Wearing a grey sweatshirt and straining to hear discussions, he was not in the courtroom but instead appeared via audio visual link from Paremoremo Prison in Auckland.

He constantly looked around during the hearing. Several cameras would have shown to him the courtroom, judge and lawyers but not the public gallery.

He also appeared to be flexing or stretching his neck at times.

The courtroom was filled with victims – survivors and family members of the 51 killed during the March 15 attack at two Christchurch mosques – with many more watching from two overflow rooms inside the courthouse via audio visual link.

They reacted with gasps when the not guilty pleas were entered.

All of the victims kept their eyes glued to the alleged gunman throughout the hearing. Many were visibly upset. One woman hugged a cuddly toy.