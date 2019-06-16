COMMENT

On September 12, 1962, John F Kennedy delivered one of the most inspirational speeches of all time in front of 40,000 people in Houston, Texas.

Kennedy said: "We choose to go to the Moon! We choose to go to the Moon...We choose to go to the Moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard."

June 4th 2019. The Accident Compensation Corporation of New Zealand delivered an astronomically less inspiring advisory. The ACC asked parents to restrict how much organised sport their kids play each week to one hour

