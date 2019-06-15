COMMENT:

It's a good time to be middle class in New Zealand.

Under this Labour-led Government, the middle class is doing very well, thank you very much.

That has been an unexpected surprise. You could be forgiven for expecting the Government to be distracted trying to help the poorest New Zealanders. What with all that talk of child poverty and the working poor before the 2017 election.

Child poverty, child shmoverty amiright?

Those numbers haven't budged. They've actually got worse under this Government. But the middle class? Storming ahead.

Ever wanted a house in Wanaka for those winter ski holidays?

