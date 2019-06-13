Thick fog has led to cancellations and delays of regional flights at Auckland Airport this morning.

Air New Zealand said 22 regional flights have been cancelled and 14 had been delayed.

Two Christchurch flights had also been delayed, but flights to Wellington, Dunedin and Queenstown were unaffected by the fog. International flights were still running to schedule.

Heavy fog yesterday saw flights out of Auckland Airport cancelled and delayed and contributed to huge congestion problems on Auckland's motorways after crashes held up commuters heading in and out of the city.

MetService forecaster Philippa Murdoch said the fog was expected to last until late morning today.

It would give way to a few fine spells this afternoon, though there would be some showers later in the afternoon and in the evening. Showers will continue throughout the weekend in Auckland.

A low crossing the North Island would bring rain to eastern parts of the island, from Gisborne to Wairarapa.

There could also be some light showers in Northland later today, which will move down the country as far as Taihape later in the day.

A front is crossing the bottom of the South Island, bringing rain to Fiordland and later Otago and Southland. There will also be some drizzle down the coast from Marlborough to Banks Peninsula.



Today's forecast:

• Whangārei

Morning fog then partly cloudy and chance of a shower. Southwesterlies. High 18C, Low 11C

• Auckland

Morning fog or low cloud, then fine spells. Isolated evening showers. Southwesterlies. High 17C Low: 12C

• Hamilton

Cloud and fog, clearing for a time this afternoon. Southwest breeze developing. High: 16C Low: 8C

• Tauranga

Cloudy periods. Light winds. High: 18C Low: 11C

• Taupo

Cloud and fog, clearing for a time this afternoon. Southwest breeze developing. High: 15C Low: 9C

• New Plymouth

Cloudy periods. Light winds. High: 17C Low: 10C

• Whanganui

Mostly cloudy, late rain. Light winds. High: 17C Low: 11C

• Wellington

Fine spells, but rain about the eastern hills, clearing afternoon. Southeasterlies. High: 16C Low: 10C

• Christchurch

Low cloud and occasional drizzle. Northeasterlies. High: 15C Low: 9C

• Dunedin

Cloudy. Rain from late evening as northeasterly turn southwest. High: 14C Low: 9C

(MetService)