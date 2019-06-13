Comment:

Auckland Council has sold its precious heritage-listed Civic Administration Building (CAB) at the bottom of Greys Ave for a mere $3 million. Is that incompetence, negligence or a smart move? Until now, it's been hard to know, because the conditions of the deal have been kept confidential.

No longer. Here's my exclusive account of what happened, and why I think it's a smart move.

It's a building that divides people: You love it or you don't care about it. I confess I love it. Erected in 1951, the CAB was Auckland's tallest building and, to my mind, it's a

