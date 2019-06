A vehicle has gone off a road bordering Lake Taupō this afternoon and landed straight in the water.

It came to a rest in waist-deep water and the driver was able to get out and walk to the shore themselves, a police spokeswoman said.

The vehicle, which is located about five metres into the lake, will require a tow.

Emergency services had been called to the Tauranga Taupō area where the car left the road near a rest area.