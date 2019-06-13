A man brandishing a BB gun has sparked a police call out in East Auckland.

A Police spokesperson said they received a report of a person holding what was believed to be a firearm in the Ellerslie area just after 1.30pm.

Following police inquiries, the man was located at an address nearby in Strong St, in St Johns.

Police staff, including the Eagle helicopter, responded to the area and cordons were put in place as a precaution.

Police approached the address and spoke with a man without incident, the spokesperson said.

Three BB guns were located at the address, and the man is currently speaking with police and assisting with inquiries.

The cordons have since been lifted.