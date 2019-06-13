A man remains in a serious condition in Rotorua Hospital following a horror two-car crash in Rotorua on Tuesday evening.

The crash happened at the intersection of Pukuatua St and Amohau St outside Trade Central at 5.55pm and blocked the road for some time.

A Lakes District Health Board spokeswoman said a man in his 30s was in a serious but stable condition in the intensive care unit.

Serious crash at the intersection of Pukuatua St and Amohau St. Photo / Ben Fraser

A man in his 40s remained in a stable condition in a hospital ward and a woman in her 40s was discharged yesterday evening.

One of the vehicles was "completely crumpled" and the roof had been cut off by emergency services.

The crash has prompted residents who live near where the crash happened to speak out about the dangers of the intersection.