Hawke's Bay mobster Puk Kireka has extended a warm "haere mai" to American rapper 50 Cent following a cheap shot from the singer over his facial tattoos.

In a video response today, Kireka said he was stoked at being called out on social media by the musician, and has invited the rapper to visit him in Hastings.

"Someone like him mentioning me in his statuses, I feel privileged a little bit," Kireka said.

"If you've got something to say come over, unfortunately I can't come to your country 'coz , I'm too gangster and my criminal history won't allow me

