A blanket of fog covers much of Auckland this morning.

Auckland Airport initiated fog restrictions at 2.35am but had lifted them by 5.30am with zero flights affected.

MetService meteorologist David Miller said a brief shower at the airport had cleared the fog, but there was a chance it could return again before clearing late morning.

Good morning Auckland: Take care on the commute this morning. We have a pockets of fog and stratus out there right now. What's the difference? The first forms bottom up, the second forms and lowers down. ^GG pic.twitter.com/OBjhhslna1 — MetService (@MetService) June 12, 2019

There are reports of heavy fog on the Harbour Bridge.

SH16 NORTHWESTERN MWY, SOUTHBOUND - 6:40AM

A breakdown is blocking the left lane CITYBOUND prior to the Royal Rd overbridge. Pass with care & expect delays through the Westgate area. ^TP pic.twitter.com/g8VC19tgpO — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) June 12, 2019

Fog has now lifted at @AKL_Airport. For the latest flight information: https://t.co/YcGiDWOtvX or use our app. — Auckland Airport (@AKL_Airport) June 12, 2019

Heavy fog in downtown Auckland this morning.

Much of the rest of the city was experiencing fog this morning also, which would likely hang around until late morning.

Heading to @FieldaysNZ tomorrow AM?👩‍🌾🚜



An elevated risk for fog may cause challenging driving conditions during the morning rush. Keep the lights on low beam and drive to the conditions as visibility may be low 🚗



The fog should start to clear by mid morning 🌫️@nzta_news pic.twitter.com/1GXSlWpXqE — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) June 12, 2019

Wellington and Christchurch airports were also affected by fog, Miller said.

A "stubborn front" was hovering over the South Island at present, bringing fog and low cloud to most places.

The fog was likely to stick around for much of the day in the capital and further south.

After the fog cleared Auckland was in for a day of fine spells with the odd shower and a high of 16C.

Eastern and southern parts of the North Island were being affected by a slow-moving low pressure system today, bringing rain to the east and south of the North Island, and even some showers across to Taranaki.

The upper North Island would be mostly fine, with just some scattered showers, mostly about Northland.

The South Island would mostly be affected by low cloud today, ahead of a front arriving tonight, bringing rain to Fiordland.

On Friday the weak front would move up the South Island, bringing rain to western areas. Meanwhile in the North Island rain would start to ease.

On Saturday the front would make its way on to the North Island, bringing rain and showers alongside southwesterly winds to western areas, with better conditions in the east.

In the South Island showers and southwesterlies would continue for most places, with a similar story across the country Sunday.

"It is looking like an unsettled weekend of showers and southwesterlies for most places," Miller said.

Today's weather

Whangārei

Cloudy periods, a few showers possible. Light winds. 17C high, 10C overnight.

Auckland

Low cloud or fog breaking to fine spells late morning. Chance shower from afternoon. Southwest breezes. 16C high, 10C overnight.

Hamilton

Rain clearing early, then low cloud or fog breaking late morning to fine spells and chance shower. Light winds. 16C high, 6C overnight.

Tauranga

Cloudy periods and a few showers, chance heavy. Light winds. 18C high, 10C overnight.

New Plymouth Cloudy periods, rain at times. Southeasterlies. 17C high, 10C overnight.



Napier Periods of rain, possibly heavy. Easterlies. 17C high, 13C overnight.

Whanganui Occasional rain. Southeasterlies. 17C high, 11C overnight.



Wellington Occasional rain or drizzle. Southerlies. 14C high, 12C overnight.



Nelson Mostly cloudy, a few spots of rain. Light winds. 17C high, 11C overnight.

Christchurch Low cloud, but afternoon fine spells. Northeast breezes. 13C high, 8C overnight.



Dunedin Low cloud, but afternoon fine spells. Northeasterly. 14C high, 8C overnight.