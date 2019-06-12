New Zealand Police and Europol have signed a working arrangement and memorandum of understanding.

Commissioner Mike Bush met with Europol's executive director Catherine De Bolle in The Hague yesterday where they penned the arrangements.

"The agreement is a significant step forward in our mission to make New Zealand the safest country," Bush said.

"International relationships such as the one between the New Zealand Police and Europol are extremely important in combating transnational, serious and complex crime which increasingly has no borders."

The agreement will allow the New Zealand Police to send a permanent liaison officer to Europol's headquarters in The Hague, in the Netherlands.

The first MOU will also enable police to use Seina, the Secure Information Exchange Network Application, which is managed by Europol.

"This agreement gives us access to an invaluable network of information and intelligence, and ensures New Zealand's interests are represented at Europol," Bush said.