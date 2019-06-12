COMMENT:

As a child, there is no greater twinkle of success than a moment in which your knowledge outstrips that of an adult.

At the beginning of my time at intermediate school, the teachers set the ground rules for the classroom. There was to be no iniquity, whispering, knuckle-clicking, gum-chewing, or reflecting of sunlight on to the white board using the face of your wristwatch (do try this at school, kids).

But one teacher stood apart from the others. He was a teacher who was destined to be a defining marker of my childhood; a man who simultaneously possessed the

