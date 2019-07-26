They haven't won a competition match since September 2013. Yet players for the Ngāti Porou East Coast rugby side still travel from as far away as Auckland to play for the area they love. As the team prepares for the upcoming Heartland Championship – and a bid to end their 42-match losing streak - Neil Reid went into camp to find out why they keep going.

The 16-hour return road trip every week in itself is a mission. But doing it to play for a rugby team that hasn't won a competition game since 2013 might seem to some, absurd.

Related articles:

Down and out: Famous sporting losing streaks