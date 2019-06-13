The stalling of some of Tauranga's key transport projects has done little to help alleviate the city's congestion woes. The delay of funding from New Zealand Transport Agency has thrust Tauranga City Council into a position where they have to choose to fund the projects themselves or wait for the agency to change their mind. This week, members of the city's Urban Form and Transport Development Committee met to decide on the future of the projects. We were there for that decision.

Tauranga's elected leaders have voted to push on with 11 key transport projects in spite of a lack

