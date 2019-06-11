Tokoroa Police have arrested and charged a man with indecent assault after receiving a complaint from a member of the public.

Police say the man is alleged to have performed indecent acts on men and women under the guise of healing people of cancer in New Zealand, Australia and some Pacific Islands.

He was due to appear in the Tokoroa District Court on Tuesday June 25.

Police believed there might be further victims who were yet to come forward.

Police said in a statement they encouraged anyone with information to come forward and contact Detective Sergeant Mihi Owen at Tokoroa Police on 07 885 0100 or on the police non-emergency number 105.

Any information provided to police would be treated in confidence.