A men's hair product is being recalled after reports of liver injury in consumers overseas.

Global Therapeutics Pty Ltd in collaboration with distributor Health 2000 is recalling all batches of Fusion Hair Tonic.

This recall follows reports of consumers overseas suffering liver injury after taking the capsules, in some cases requiring hospital care.

In a public notice the company said while the risk of drug-induced liver injury was low, it had the "potential to be life-threatening".

"In the interests of our consumers' health and safety, we ask that if you have a bottle of Fusion Hair Tonic capsules the at you stop using the product immediately."

Consumers could return unused products to the place of purchase for a refund.

This product would be discontinued. No other Fusion products were affected.

Customers could call the toll free number 0800 461 266.