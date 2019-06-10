"Simon Bridges is dead, long live Simon Bridges" may be a good summation of the effect of the polls released this week as National MPs return to Parliament after a week away.

National Party MPs will meet for their usual caucus on Tuesday morning, wondering which – if any – of the polls released on Monday are accurate.

1 News' Colmar Brunton had National soaring above Labour again at 44 per cent, as its voters returned "home" after rewarding PM Jacinda Ardern's handling of the mosque attacks in the last poll.

Newshub's Reid Research had National dumped down at 37

