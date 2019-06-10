A crash on the Southern Motorway in Auckland, which is now clear, has resulted in significant delays for northbound motorists.

The NZ Transport Agency says the incident took place after Papakura and traffic remains heavy in the area. Traffic is also heavy from Ellerslie to Greenlane.

Heading in the opposite direction, traffic is heavy at Greenlane, again approaching Mt Wellington, and heavy from East Tamaki to Takanini.

Northern Motorway commuters can expect moderate to heavy traffic at Greville Rd and again approaching the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

Northbound traffic, meanwhile, is moderate to heavy between Tristram Ave and the Upper Harbour Highway.

The Upper Harbour Highway is free flowing in both directions.

Northbound traffic on the Southwestern Motorway is heavy between Massey Rd and Neilson St and for southbound traffic, heavy between Massey Rd and Neilson St.

Elsewhere, the Northwestern Motorway is heavy between Rosebank Rd and Lincoln Rd heading north, and there is a queue for the Northern Link.