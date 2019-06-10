New Zealand is preparing to lift its refugee quota to 1500 next year. But figures obtained by the Herald show it is already struggling to house the existing quota of 1000 because of soaring demand for social housing and rental properties.

New refugees in New Zealand are getting stuck at South Auckland's resettlement centre because there are no houses for them to move on to.

Nearly half of the 1000 refugees who arrived in the last year have remained at the Mangere Refugee Resettlement Centre beyond the six-week introductory programme.

The delay in housing them is being blamed on a

