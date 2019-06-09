Traffic has been crawling for some West Auckland commuters this morning due to multiple breakdowns.

About 7.25am a breakdown on the Northwestern Motorway citybound blocked the left lane just after the Royal Rd on-ramp.

This had been cleared by 8.10am, before another breakdown occurred in a similar area, again blocking the left lane citybound.

By 8.30am the NZ Transport Agency said both lanes were clear between Royal Rd and Lincoln Rd but motorists heading towards the city should allow extra time, with heavy congestion through the Westgate area.

