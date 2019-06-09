A Givealittle page has been set up to fund the rebuild of an urban Wellington marae which was destroyed by fire in the early hours of this morning.

More than 30 people had to flee the Tapu Te Ranga Marae, which was well ablaze by 12.30am. The sprawling live-in marae building was completely destroyed, but firefighters managed to save the main meeting hall.

Every fire truck in Wellington and some from outside the city were sent to battle the blaze at its peak. One of the 70 firefighters at the scene burnt their hands and was taken to hospital.

The fire was under control by 3am but was still being dampened down this morning.

Fire shift manager Mike Wanoa said the debris was still being turned over by machinery this afternoon to ensure everything was extinguished.

The marae posted an update on social media this afternoon thanking emergency services and their neighbours for making sure everyone got out safely and for protecting the neighbouring properties on Rhine St.

"We mourn for the loss of our Kuia, Pare Waaka," the post said, referring to the marae building. "[She] was built by the late rangatira Bruce Stewart, his whānau, Māori youth and volunteers over the last 45 years.

"We are devastated that a number of our whare have been tragically taken by fire. However, the heart of the Marae is the whānau. And we are determined to rebuild the Marae with the aroha and support of our community."

The rebuild would be "a mammoth task", the post said, and any koha big or small would be appreciated.

A link to the Givealittle page is here.

The marae was grateful for the "outpouring of aroha" that had already been received.