Five people have been taken to hospital after their car rolled off the road in Omahu, near Hastings.

A St John spokeswoman said two people had minor injuries, two had moderate injuries and one person was seriously injured. All five were taken to Hastings Hospital via ambulance.

Police said a person was initially trapped in the vehicle when the accident happened on Taihape Rd, northwest of Hastings.

Fire, ambulance and police all attended the incident. Emergency services were first called at 11.25am.