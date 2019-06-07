Power outages are being reported by residents across Auckland as blustery winds batter the city.

Metservice has issued a strong wind warning for Auckland, saying that southwesterly winds could approach severe gales in exposed places.

Residents in parts of the North Shore, East Auckland and West Auckland said their power had been knocked out this morning.

There were reports of power out in Mairangi Bay, Browns Bay, Rothesay Bay, Windsor Park, Sunnynook, Titirangi, Swanson, and Glen Eden this morning.

Vector said there were a number of outages in the Auckland area and the heavy weather was causing delays in fixing the problems.

Currently some disruptions being experienced for Aucklanders as Strong Winds affect the area. The Strong Wind Watch is in force until 6pm this evening so take care this afternoon. The video below shows the strong winds affecting the country currently and how it eases tonight. ^KL pic.twitter.com/mLMVLaalEn — MetService (@MetService) June 7, 2019

