A fire that has broken out at Auckland Central Police Station is being treated as suspicious.

Sixteen fire engines and a number of additional support vehicles are attending the blaze which started at 11.30pm.

Emergency crews at the scene. Photo / Sam Sword

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) spokesman said it appeared the fire had started in the gym and the smoke triggered alarms in an adjacent building.

The spokesman said there had been no reports of anyone being hurt in the fire.

At this stage it is unclear if there was anyone in the cells or whether inmates have been transported elsewhere.

Armed police guarding Auckland Central Police Station. Photo / Hayden Woodward

FENZ assist area commander John Booth, who was at the scene, said the fire was being treated as suspicious.

Emergency crews are attending from around the region including Avondale, North Shore and Onehunga.

At one stage smoke could be seen billowing from the building.

Two ambulances were also called to the scene.