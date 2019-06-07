The family of Kiwi security guard Robert Courtney, who was shot dead in his Darwin home earlier this week, are asking for the public's help to bring their loved one back to New Zealand.

"It would mean the world to us if we could say goodbye to the man we loved so much and lost so tragically and suddenly," Courtney's son Joseph said.

His father, aged 52, was one of four men gunned down in separate locations in Australia's Northern Territory city. A woman survived with injuries.

Speaking to the Herald today, Joseph described his father as funny, kind and an extremely generous person.

"He was loved by many people, and especially by his family. The loss of my father's life has been a sudden and extremely traumatic experience."

Joseph, who is a butcher living in New Zealand, was working at the time when his aunty called him to break the news.

It's been almost a year since he last saw his father and introduced him to his wife, who was his girlfriend at the time.

Robert Courtney's family say they are desperate to bring their loved one home.

"He stayed with me for two weeks. If I had known it would be the last time I would see him, I would've taken time off work.

"We just did what we always did, hung out, talked, played video games and had fun like mates do.

"My dad was a awesome and fun guy to be around. Everyone who met him liked him very much," Joseph said.

Today, the family launched a Givealittle page in a bid to raise money to bring Courtney home.

"I would love to bring my father home so we can send him off properly," Joseph said.

As of 7pm tonight, $380 has been raised.

Courtney's niece Dante wrote on the Givealittle page: "I am fundraising on the behalf the Courtney family to bring my uncle home to New Zealand so that we can hold a funeral for him and have a proper send off."

Another family member created a GoFundMe page for the same reason. On that page, $105 has been raised.

"Because Uncle Robs life was taken so suddenly we have decided to set up a gofund to help take him home to New Zealand and to give him a burial he deserves.

"He leaves behind many family members which include three sons and many beautiful grandchildren that all love him dearly," they wrote.

Police have described Courtney has a hero as he managed to stab his alleged killer before he was shot dead - and may have saved others from the same fate.

Police on the scene.

Northern Territory police commissioner Reece Kershaw said it was "a possibility" that the stab wounds inflicted by Courtney - who worked at the Mindil Beach Casino - prompted the alleged killer to hand himself in, The Age reported.

Ben Hoffman, 45, has been arrested in relation to the shootings and is expected to be charged with murder.

Ben Hoffman has been arrested and charged with the incident. Photo / Supplied

Kershaw told media police believed that at the time of the offending [Hoffmann] was displaying behaviours consistent with being under the influence of an intoxicating substance and police were awaiting toxicology results.

The Age reported Courtney had his own dark past and was due to appear in a Darwin court on sex offences yesterday.

Joseph said he was aware of the charges but did not believe the allegations were true.

"I don't know the specifics, but my father was not that kind of man."

Friends said Courtney was a "gentle giant" who was always friendly, but said they did not know his back story.