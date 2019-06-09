COMMENT:

The Wellbeing Budget was a profound disappointment. It will weaken the cause of those well-intentioned campaigners who are fighting for improvements in the quality of life of all Kiwis. Why? Since it did little to strengthen the factors which actually support wellbeing in this country.

New Zealand has long ranked highly in terms of national wellbeing. For many years, it achieved first place out of 149 countries on Legatum's "Prosperity Index", falling to second place in 2018. It has been consistently ranked as a top 10 country in the World Happiness Report.

On the other hand, New Zealand rates

