A man has been arrested and faces drugs and firearms charges after the death of a man in rural Waikato.

Three other men remain in Waikato Hospital after the shooting - and have also been arrested and charged with aggravated burglary.

The four men were involved in a incident early yesterday which left one man dead in the Kawhia area.

Police said a forensic autopsy was being undertaken on the victim and he had yet to be formally identified.

Officers are conducting scene examinations at several locations in the Kawhia area.

"Police would like to reassure people that there is no risk to the community. No one else is sought in relation to this incident."

Locals told NZME the incident started at a property south of Hauturu School, about 20km south of Kawhia, before four people got into the Toyota and drove to the school for help.

It remains unclear if the school staff member or another person then called police for help.

Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley said yesterday that officers were called to a rural address about 4am yesterday after reports four people were shot.

The police crime scene investigation stretched about 10km and involved three separate properties including the school.

Two vehicles appeared to be under investigation, including a Toyota SUV which was parked up at the school with its back window smashed out.