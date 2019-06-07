When real estate agents talk about the Golden Triangle this is probably not what they had in mind.

A tiny triangle-shaped sliver of land is up for sale in Christchurch and its sellers are seeking offers of more than $30,000.

"It would be the smallest piece of commercial land that we have sold," said Bayleys residential sales manager Justin Haley.

"It's very unique on that front."

The section of bare land - which at 199sq m is smaller than a tennis court - was carved off two larger, neighbouring plots of land which were being sold separately.

Opawa was historically one of the most desirable places to live in Christchurch. But don't expect to squeeze a tiny house onto the section - it's only zoned for commercial or light industrial use.

Haley said it could be used for signage or a small storage space.

"We've had a good response," he said. "There's a few challenges there but nothing that can't be overcome with some good design."

The site is relatively spacious compared to the smallest residential sale in Real Estate Institute of New Zealand records.

REINZ chief executive Bindi Norwell said a 61sq m plot of land on Mt Victoria, Wellington, was sold in 2017 for $45,000. That is about four times as large as a parking space.

Tiny sections could provide an affordable option for homeowners, Norwell said, but buyers needed to be careful about any conditions on what can be done with the land.