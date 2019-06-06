Police are responding to reports of a gunshots heard on Avonside Drive in Christchurch.

Witnesses say they heard one shot, then nothing for about a minute then a bunch of shots.

Police say there were reports of "possible gunshots" at about 7am this morning.

No injuries had been reported and officers are working to speak with those involved.

Advertisement

Cordons are in place around Avon Park and the Armed Offenders Squad is attending as a precaution.

The area is in the quake-damaged red zone area of eastern Christchurch.