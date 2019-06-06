A man who punched a teenage girl in the face during a road-rage incident has been identified by police - but will not face charges.

Yesterday the Herald reported that the 14-year-old was hit by the man - a stranger - at about 7pm on May 22 in the forecourt of the BP station on Swanson Rd.

Her mother Kylie Tipene criticised the police handling of the case, saying she felt the attack on her child was not taken seriously.

It took nine days for police to even take a statement from her or her daughter.

Tipene said the initial response from police was not good enough and called on them to sharpen up their service.

The Herald has confirmed that the man who hit Tipene's daughter - who cannot be named for legal reasons - has been identified.

The incident was captured on CCTV cameras and witnesses provided police with his registration details.

A police spokesman said the man was arrested last night.

He was given a formal warning in relation to common assault.

However no charges will be laid.

Tipene and her daughter had been updated on the investigation.

The assault came after Tipene went to leave the service station.

As she pulled out of the BP she swung her car too wide, meaning an incoming van could not get around her.

She wound her window down to call out an apology to the driver.

"I just wanted to acknowledge I was in the wrong and say sorry, but he abused me saying 'you f**king b**ch , f**k you," she said.

"That's not cool, that's not how you speak to a woman - or anyone."

Shocked by the man's reaction, Tipene turned back into the BP station to confront him.

She approached the man and told him his reaction and language was unacceptable, particularly to a woman and in front of her child.

"I told him he had no right to speak to me like that and his language was disgusting and he said 'f**k off b**ch," she said.

The 14-year-old got out of the car and said to her mother "let's get out of here".

He allegedly swore at her too.

"She stood up for herself and her mum and she answered back saying 'don't speak to my mum like that'.

"Then he walked over and punched her straight in the face."

The girl fell to the ground but was not knocked out.

"She's barely 60kg, 5'1" and a child - she shouldn't have said anything to him, but he shouldn't have hit her," Tipene said.

Tipene dragged her daughter inside the BP, where a number of people were calling 111.