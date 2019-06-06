Police are seeking information after a man's body was found near Gisborne.

Detective David Crosby said a 59-year-old man was found dead on Whakarau Rd, in Otoko, west of Gisborne, around 5.50am on Saturday.

The man's death is currently being treated as unexplained.

Police are investigating the matter and would like to speak to anyone who travelled on Whakarau Rd between Te Karaka and Motu from 9pm on Friday, May 31 to 6am Saturday, June 1.

Advertisement

Anyone who has information is urged to call Detective David Crosby on 06 869 0200 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.