The search for missing tramper Darren Myers continues today, with aerial searching planned.

Myers, 49, was reported missing when he failed to return home from a tramp through the Northern Crossing in the Tararua Ranges on Saturday.

Myers is from the UK but was residing in Wellington.

Around 50 people have been involved in the search efforts each day since, including; Police, NZDF staff, and LandSAR volunteers.

No sign of him has been found at huts where he might have stayed, although footprints were seen on Monday.

Due to deteriorating weather conditions in the Tararuas, the search was scaled back on Tuesday and remained at a limited capacity through Wednesday.

Weather conditions in the ranges this week have seen wind-chill temperatures drop to -10C, gales about the tops of the ranges, and snow down to the 900m.

Today police said search activity remains dependent on the weather, which is forecast to deteriorate as the day goes on.

A statement said foot teams would be deployed, as well as aerial searches, if possible.

Police thanked the NZ Defence Force, who are providing considerable support again today.

"Police are also grateful to volunteers and private providers who have come forward to offer assistance," they said.

Police asked any aircraft operators not involved in the search to make contact before entering the airspace.