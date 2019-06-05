Members of the public, including one who allowed a woman and her children to hide in his property from an aggressive man, have been praised by police.

Police received several 111 calls from witnesses reporting an aggressive man threatening a mother and children on Monday in Maoribank, Upper Hutt.

One man allowed them into his property to keep them safe.

The callers described what was happening and where, which helped police get there quickly, Upper Hutt public safety team Sergeant Sam Mercer said.

"When police arrived the man continued to act aggressively, then proceeded to resist arrest.

"During this time several members of the public offered assistance to the police staff who were arresting the man.

"This included neighbours, and a rubbish-truckie who was driving by.

"While no physical assistance was required, the officers appreciated that the community had their backs, and were prepared to step up if needed."

More police were quickly on the scene, and the man was taken into custody safely.

Mercer said this was a great example of the public standing up for vulnerable members of the community.

"It's great to see the community stepping up and saying that family harm is not okay," he said.

"It's also a great reminder for our police staff that our community supports us in our efforts to keep people safe."

The man has been charged with threatening behaviour and resisting arrest and appeared in the Hutt Valley District Court this week.