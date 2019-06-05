A man who moved to New Zealand believing it was one of the world's safest places is recovering after he was assaulted and subjected to racial slurs on an Auckland street - in broad daylight.

The victim was walking through Sandringham on Monday when he was violently attacked by three men.

He told the Herald that he was walking around looking at the neighbourhood as he was interested in buying a home in the area for his family.

He emigrated to New Zealand from India about two years ago.

Advertisement

"As I crossed the pedestrian crossing a car with young guys in it tried to hit me," said the man, who did not want his name published.

"They were going about 50-60km/h … they drove at me, I think their intention was to hit or scare me.

"I tried to ignore them and get across the road, I just thought they were immature."

He walked down Fowlds Ave and into Locarno Ave.

"Then I realised they had followed me … they got out of the car, three guys, and they started punching me," the victim recalled.

"They were beating me all over - my head, neck, stomach, chest, all parts of my body.

"I started screaming for help … after 10 to 20 seconds they did what they had wanted to do.

"As they were going back to the car they yelled some words at me - bad words, it was racist and I would not even be able to speak the words or tell you because they were terrible."

The attackers drove off and the man, after clocking the car's registration number, made his way home to call the police.

His wife was horrified and he was still in shock.

"I am thankful that I am fine, that I am home," he said.

"I have some pain in my body but it is bearable … it could have been much worse."

The man said he had heard of racially-motivated attacks happening in New Zealand but never expected to experience it first-hand.

"This was the first time I have had this happen," he said.

"It was in the daytime, in the afternoon, on a beautiful sunny day - I have never heard of such an incident in the suburb of Sandringham.

"It's really shocking for us … this happens in other parts of the world but New Zealand is supposed to be safe.

"After what happened to me I hope my opinion doesn't change."

The man decided to speak about the attack to create an awareness about racism.

"I can't change what happened to me, it has happened, but I can change the future," he said.

"I want people to be more alert, more cautious."

He said education was key in making sure people understood the differences in beliefs and cultures across the community.

"Education is one part - we need to be more conscious," he said.

"But the other part is understanding people who do these things - every single human being has his or her own personal circumstances, what makes them have so much anger inside them that they beat someone, hate someone who is not a part of their community?

"What makes them feel that they should do this?

"I don't have the answers."

He still felt New Zealand was the place for him and his wife and children and said most of the Kiwis he had met since arriving had been "really generous".

"But this kind of incident is not okay."

Police are investigating the attack but the offenders are yet to be identified.